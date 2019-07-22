PMYAM to launch national scholarship,Internship programme

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAM) has planned to launch national scholarship and internship programme for under-graduate and post-graduate students in the country.

According to an official, the said program would be started in collaboration with department concerned of federal education and professional inter-provincial co-ordination industries and production.

He said that various students would be adjusted in different departments and industries according to their education ans skills.

