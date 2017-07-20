PML-N to respect SC verdict on Panama Papers: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and

Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would respect the verdict

of the Supreme Court on Panama Papers and also implement its decision.

The prime minister and his family had presented themselves for

accountability because their hands were clean, he said talking to a

private news channel.

The minister said the PML-N leaders were supporting

the prime minister as he had done nothing wrong.

He said the court would give its verdict after thoroughly

looking into the evidence on Panama Papers and assured that the party

would accept the decision of the court.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urged every political party to wait for

the apex court’s decision and avoid commenting on subjudice matters.

He categorically stated that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would remain

the Prime Minister after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Panama Papers case.