PML N govt taken initiatives to facilitate farmers: Mohsin

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for
Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjah on Thursday
said that credit goes to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N),
government for announcing a huge package to facilitate farmers
community.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that previous
governments had not taken such initiatives in their tenure.
He said that PML N government after coming into power has
taken the steps for the welfare of the farmers so that agriculture
sector could produce results in a proper manner.
To a question regarding Mills, he said that there was no
harm to close the mills which was not producing results. He added
this step was taken in the national interest.
To another question, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party
could not resolve the problems of the Sindh province. He, however
said that new Chief Minister of Sindh is making efforts to address
the issues of the province.
