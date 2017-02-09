PML N govt taken initiatives to facilitate farmers: Mohsin

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for

Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjah on Thursday

said that credit goes to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N),

government for announcing a huge package to facilitate farmers

community.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that previous

governments had not taken such initiatives in their tenure.

He said that PML N government after coming into power has

taken the steps for the welfare of the farmers so that agriculture

sector could produce results in a proper manner.

To a question regarding Mills, he said that there was no

harm to close the mills which was not producing results. He added

this step was taken in the national interest.

To another question, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party

could not resolve the problems of the Sindh province. He, however

said that new Chief Minister of Sindh is making efforts to address

the issues of the province.