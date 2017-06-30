PML-N govt pursuing uniform development policy for urban, rural area: Shehbaz

LAHORE, June 30 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Friday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
government was pursuing a balanced and uniform development policy
for both urban and rural areas.
It was evident from the fact that development projects worth
billions of rupees had already been completed in southern Punjab,
while more funds had been allocated for the area in the financial
year 2017-18, he added.
The chief minister was talking to Sardar Muhammad Jaffar
Khan Leghari, Member of the National Assembly from Rajanpur, who
called on him here.
He said the development of south Punjab and improvement in the
life standard of its people was his mission. Like previous
years, more development funds in proportion with the population
had been earmarked for the area, he added.
He said the Punjab government had planned a clean drinking
water programme for the area, which would be initially launched in
37 tehsils. The programme would be completed in the beginning
of 2018.
He said 15 more mobile health units were being arranged to
provide best healthcare facilities to the people of southern
Punjab at their doorsteps. Similarly, Daanish schools had also
been set up in the area, he added.
He said the people were already reaping the fruits of
completion of mega projects while work on many others, including
those pertaining infrastructure, was underway on fast-track basis.
The CM said Safe City Project was being started in Multan
and Bahawalpur.
He said the development and prosperity of the people of south
Punjab was dear to him and that was why he personally monitored all
the public welfare-oriented projects in the area.
He said the political elements opposing such public welfare
initiatives were in fact opposing the development and prosperity
of the area and they were fully known by the people.
Such elements remained unsuccessful in the past and they would
not succeed in their negative politics in future as well, he added.
The PML-N government despite hurdles continued its programme of
national development under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif because public welfare was pivot of its policies,
he added.
Sardar Jaffar Leghari said the mega projects worth billions
of rupees launched in south Punjab showed the chief minister’s love
for the people of the area.
