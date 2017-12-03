PML-N govt fulfills promise as electricity generation reaches 16,477 mw: Leghari

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari Sunday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had fulfilled the promise, which it had made to the public four and a half years ago, of producing surplus electricity.

The overall electricity generation at present had gone up to 16,477 megawatt, which was about 2700 megawatt more than the demand, he said while addressing a press conference here.

Awais Leghari said that when the PML-N came into power in 2013, the country was producing only 9,279 megawatt electricity against the demand of 11,800 megawatt, facing average shortfall of 2500 megawatt and almost eight to ten hours load-shedding.

He said maximum number of feeders across the country would be turned to zero load-shedding from December 4.

There would be no load-shedding at 5,297 feeders out of total 8,600. Earlier, the number of feeders, where zero load-shedding was being observed, was only 326.

He said total 15 million meter owners would benefit from zero load-shedding and there would be no discrimination

among the provinces or urban areas and rural areas on that count.