ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
senior leaders on Monday said the Prime Minister would appear before
the Joint Investigation team set by the Supreme Court to probe
Panama issue as the party leadership firmly believed in rule of law
and supremacy of the constitution.
Addressing a press conference State Minister for Capital
Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and
Daniyal Aziz said the PM himself had written a letter to the Supreme
Court to set a commission for transparent investigation into the
Panama Papers.
He said the PM presented himself and his family for the
accountability despite his name was not included in the Panama
Papers.
Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said that Prime Minister would write a
new history when he appeared before JIT.
He said PML-N was the sole party whose candidates had taken
oath before 2008 election to stand for the independence of judiciary
and even scarified their governments in centre and Punjab province.
Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan’s claim about alleged poll
rigging amounted to contempt of court. With this allegations, the
PTI chief tried to malign the SC and Election Commission of
Pakistan, he added.
Referring to PTI Chief, he said a person wanted in so many
cases was still roaming freely.
He questioned the money trail of PTI Chief and said why he was
not producing it before the court.
He demanded that the persons behind picture leak should be
revealed before the people.
Replying to a question, they said Hussain and Hassan Nawaz had
appeared before the JIT several times and alleged Imran was
attacking every institution of the country.
PML-N firmly believed in rule of law, supremacy of constitutions: Tariq Fazal
ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)