PML-N firmly believed in rule of law, supremacy of constitutions: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

senior leaders on Monday said the Prime Minister would appear before

the Joint Investigation team set by the Supreme Court to probe

Panama issue as the party leadership firmly believed in rule of law

and supremacy of the constitution.

Addressing a press conference State Minister for Capital

Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and

Daniyal Aziz said the PM himself had written a letter to the Supreme

Court to set a commission for transparent investigation into the

Panama Papers.

He said the PM presented himself and his family for the

accountability despite his name was not included in the Panama

Papers.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said that Prime Minister would write a

new history when he appeared before JIT.

He said PML-N was the sole party whose candidates had taken

oath before 2008 election to stand for the independence of judiciary

and even scarified their governments in centre and Punjab province.

Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan’s claim about alleged poll

rigging amounted to contempt of court. With this allegations, the

PTI chief tried to malign the SC and Election Commission of

Pakistan, he added.

Referring to PTI Chief, he said a person wanted in so many

cases was still roaming freely.

He questioned the money trail of PTI Chief and said why he was

not producing it before the court.

He demanded that the persons behind picture leak should be

revealed before the people.

Replying to a question, they said Hussain and Hassan Nawaz had

appeared before the JIT several times and alleged Imran was

attacking every institution of the country.