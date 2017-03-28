PM urges Chinese investors to benefit from Pakistan’s liberal policies

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan’s strategic location makes it Asia’s premier trade, energy and transport corridor and invited Chinese investors to benefit from liberal investment climate with no restrictions on remitting profits.

He was talking to Gao Hongwei, Chairman of Board, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) and Zhao Xiaolong, Chairman of Board, China Precision Machinery Import-Export Corporation (CPMIEC) who called on him here at the PM House.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan’s Investment Policy provides a comprehensive framework for creating conducive business environment for attraction of Foreign Direct Investment.

He said Pakistan’s policy trends have been consistent with liberalization, de-regulation, privatization, and facilitation being its foremost cornerstones.

He said the PML-N government, from day one, focused on reviving the economy, resolving the energy crisis, improving security situation, and providing ample opportunities to investors.

He said the economic outlook of Pakistan has altogether changed in the last four years, and was being acknowledged globally.

Prime Minister Sharif warmly welcomed the Chinese investors to Pakistan and said China-Pakistan friendship was witnessing new heights, manifested by CPEC and cooperation in vital economic sectors. He said Pakistan’s cooperation with China would not only bring prosperity for both countries but would also become a source of progress for the entire region.

Gao Hongwei, Chairman of Board, CASIC and Zhao Xiaolong, Chairman of Board, CPMIEC expressed the resolve to develop business ties with Pakistan. The PM was also informed that the companies were already in contact with relevant authorities.

Rana Tanvir Hussain, Minister for Science & Technology, Sun Weidong, Ambassador of China and senior officials were also present during the meeting.