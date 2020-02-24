PM pledged for bringing change in systems: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged for bringing change in the system of the country, KP local body system was one of the examples where without party affiliation, provincial government allocated equal funds for all.

He said this while addressing 40 years celebrations of Abbottabad Press Club.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that with billions of rupees funds, we have completed several developmental schemes in district Abbottabad alone including, Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST), Havelian to Dhamtoor bypass, Rescue-1122 headquarter, Abbottabad Museum, 9 new boys and girls colleges, dualization of Murree Road, reconstruction of roads in Abbottabad and many others.

While talking about the Abbottabad press club (APC), he said that three decades ago I was also a member of APC but at that time it was just a small room with only six members, now it was a huge complex with dozens of active members those were performing their journalistic activities under the umbrella of APC.

The speaker stated that besides the professional activities the role of APC was always positive in the development and resolving issues of Abbottabad city and keeping peace and harmony between different political and religious groups.

While addressing as a guest of honor, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz said that I would appreciate the spirit of the journalists of Abbottabad who have completed 40 years under the ambarella of APC and showed their strength.

He further said that besides the genuine demands of the journalist community I would suggest increasing the capacity building of the workers to tackle the new challenges of the media industry.

In the opening ceremony of APC 40 years celebrations, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Information KP Shaukat Yousufzai, KP minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi, PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Focal Person PM Ehsas program Shahzad Gul Awan, Former President PFUJ Afzal But, Secretary-General APC Raja Muhammad Haroon, President APC Amir Shahzad Jadoon participated in the cake cutting ceremony.