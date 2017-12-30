PM House hosts Christmas, New Year reception for Christian community

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):The spouse of the Prime Minister, Samina Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday hosted a reception at the Prime Minister’s House for the Christian community in connection with the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The colorful event was attended by a large number of people from Christian community as the venue was adorned with the Christmas-themed decorations and symbols including Christmas tree, buntings, models of a church and Santa Clause.

Started with the recitation of verses from both the Holy Quran and Bible and the national anthem, the event featured the reading of Christmas message, singing of songs and distribution of gifts among the participants.

Clad in colorful dresses, the youngsters amused the audience through their melodious voice as they sang the national and New Year songs.

The presence of Santa Clause distributing gifts and sweets among the children and other participants added to the beauty of the event.

In her comments, Begum Samina Shahid Khaqan Abbasi extended her greetings for Christmas and New Year to the community. She also appreciated the performance of the youngsters on different songs. She also distributed gifts among the participants.

The prime minister’s spouse also cut a celebratory cake that followed a dinner hosted by her in honor of the guests.