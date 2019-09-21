PM highlighted Kashmir issue in talks with Saudi Arabia: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Sept 21 (APP)::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the burning issue of Kashmir remained the focus of discussions between the Saudi leadership and Prime Minister Imran Khan during the recently concluded visit of the latter.

The premier successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue in talks with the Saudi leadership, she said talking to media here on Saturday.

She said the PM brought ground realities about Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir into the knowledge of the Saudi leadership.

Dr Firdous said the defence of Harmain Shareefain was part of our faith and Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia for ensuring safety of the holy places.