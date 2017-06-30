PM gets an update on Foreign Affairs, regional situation

ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Friday got an update on country’s foreign relations at a specially

arranged briefing at the Foreign Office.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz briefed

him on important foreign affairs issues, a statement from the PM House

said.

Ishaq Dar, Minister for Finance and senior officials of the Foreign

Office were also present during the briefing.