PM for bringing issue of regulation of automatic arms licenses before next cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday directed Ministry of Interior to bring the issue of regulation of arms licenses for the automatic weapons before the next meeting of the Federal Cabinet.

The decision was taken during a briefing held at Prime Minister Office on automatic arms licenses with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

Secretary Interior briefed the prime minister about the overall situation regarding the number of

arms licenses issued by the federal as well as the provincial governments. He also briefed the meeting on policy framework governing the issuance of arms licenses.

The meeting was informed that 19,143 prohibited bore arms licenses were issued during the period 2010-12,

while during the interim period of 2013, a total of 25,789 licenses were issued for the prohibited bore weapons.

It was informed that only 410 prohibited bore arms licenses have been issued so far during the tenure of the present government. Out of these 410 licenses, 400 were issued to WAPDA while only

10 licenses were issued to the individuals.

The meeting was informed that a deadline of December 30, 2017 has been set for re-validation of all licenses after which all non-computerized licenses issued by the interior ministry are liable to be cancelled.

The prime minister directed the Interior Ministry to work out a comprehensive policy on issuance

of arms licenses so as to make the process more convenient and applicant friendly.

The prime minister directed that the arms licenses should be linked with database of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).