PM emphasizes efforts for country’s prosperity setting aside all prejudices

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi has said that amid the country facing terrorism and

extremist mindset, it was need of the hour to work for the

country’s prosperity, putting aside all regional, ethnic

and racial prejudices and hatred.

In his message to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-

Azha, the prime minister greeted his countrymen and said

practising the teachings of sacrifice, brotherhood, peace

and love was required today more than ever.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless people with

such joyous occasions repeatedly in their lives.

He said “Eid-ul-Azha reminds us the obedience of Holy

Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be Upon Him) and submission of Prophet

Ismail (PBUH) and Allah Almighty loved this act to the extent

of obligating it as worship for the Muslims till the day of

judgment.”

Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi said the spirit of sacrifice

was of universal importance and no nation can achieve moral

excellence without inculcating the very spirit in their lives

as it was meant to sacrifice one’s desires for high principles.

He viewed that this spirit also gives the doer the capacity

and courage to show courage and patience in the hour of distress.

Only the nations having such characteristics can achieve

prosperity respectfully and collectively, he added.

The prime minister also advised the countrymen not to

forget their Kashmiri brethren while celebrating Eid who had

been spending their festivals under oppression for the last

several decades.

He also called for prayers for an end to the sufferings

of the Kashmiri people and hoped that their distressful

journey would get over very soon when they would get freedom.

The prime minister also reiterated that Pakistan would

continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to

the people of Kashmir at every forum till they get their right

to self-determination.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant us the real

joys of Eid and practise in our lives the real spirit of

sacrifice.