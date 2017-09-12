PM chairs meeting to review balance of trade

ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to review the

balance of trade and measures to boost exports.

The Ministry of Commerce presented various short term

and medium term options to increase exports and contain

imports.

The prime minister directed to ensure that no option

considered should have a dampening impact on Pakistan’s

economic growth rate and development.

The meeting also focused on the GSP Plus status and

reviewed various measures to expand and deepen exports into

the European markets, a press release issued from the PM’s

Media Office here said.

The prime minister stated that he would like the

Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad to serve as economic and

trade ambassadors of Pakistan.

He took notice of the revision of exports numbers by the

Bureau of Statistics and instructed that all reports should be

duly verified for accuracy before public announcements.

The prime minister appreciated that the overall balance

of trade had improved in the month of August, 2017.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce

Parvaiz Malik, Special Assistant to the PM on Economic Affairs

Miftah Ismail, Special Assistant to the PM on Media Affairs

Musadik Malik, Special Assistant to the PM Ali J. Siddiqui and

senior government officials.