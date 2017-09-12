PM chairs meeting to review balance of trade

ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to review the
balance of trade and measures to boost exports.
The Ministry of Commerce presented various short term
and medium term options to increase exports and contain
imports.
The prime minister directed to ensure that no option
considered should have a dampening impact on Pakistan’s
economic growth rate and development.
The meeting also focused on the GSP Plus status and
reviewed various measures to expand and deepen exports into
the European markets, a press release issued from the PM’s
Media Office here said.
The prime minister stated that he would like the
Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad to serve as economic and
trade ambassadors of Pakistan.
He took notice of the revision of exports numbers by the
Bureau of Statistics and instructed that all reports should be
duly verified for accuracy before public announcements.
The prime minister appreciated that the overall balance
of trade had improved in the month of August, 2017.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce
Parvaiz Malik, Special Assistant to the PM on Economic Affairs
Miftah Ismail, Special Assistant to the PM on Media Affairs
Musadik Malik, Special Assistant to the PM Ali J. Siddiqui and
senior government officials.
