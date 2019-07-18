PM briefed on agriculture credit card, youth internship in Punjab

LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday was given a briefing here on the measures being taken by the Punjab government to uplift the agriculture sector, including the launch of agriculture credit card and internship scheme for graduates of the agriculture university.

The briefing was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Noman Langrial, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Industries Minister Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to Chief Minister Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Yousuf Nasim Khokhar and other senior officers. Special assistants to PM Naeem-ul-Haq and Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present.