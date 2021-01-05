Youngster is selling and displaying red rose's in a basket to attract the customer near Pir Zakori Flyover Ring Road
APP26-050121 PESHAWAR: January 05 - Youngster is selling and displaying red rose's in a basket to attract the customer near Pir Zakori Flyover Ring Road. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP26-050121

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR