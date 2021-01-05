Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy lady with her children is carrying green fodder on her donkey... PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy lady with her children is carrying green fodder on her donkey cart at Phandu area Tue, 5 Jan 2021, 7:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-050121 PESHAWAR: January 05 - Gypsy lady with her children is carrying green fodder on her donkey cart at Phandu area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP27-050121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy persons searching valuables items from garbage at Latifabad A gypsy person along with his camel on the way as in the background beautiful view of leaves of trees changing colour during Autumn... FAISALABAD: November 11 – A farmer on the way back on his motorcycle loaded with green fodder for animals. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas