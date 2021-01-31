Home Photos Wrestlers in action during traditional wrestling (Mulakhara) in front of Peer Ali... PhotosSports Photos Wrestlers in action during traditional wrestling (Mulakhara) in front of Peer Ali Muhammad Shah Kaheri Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Right Bank of Indus River near Aqil Village Sun, 31 Jan 2021, 7:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-310121 LARKANA: January 31 - Wrestlers in action during traditional wrestling (Mulakhara) in front of Peer Ali Muhammad Shah Kaheri Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Right Bank of Indus River near Aqil Village. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ Players in action during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake, to promote the winter tourism in the area RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children enjoying on jumping-jack in front of Peer Ali Muhammad Shah Kaheri Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Right Bank of Indus River near... Wrestlers in action during traditional wrestling (Mulakhara) in front of Peer Ali Muhammad Shah Kaheri Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Right Bank of... Players in action during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake, to promote the winter tourism in the area