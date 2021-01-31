Wrestlers in action during traditional wrestling (Mulakhara) in front of Peer Ali Muhammad Shah Kaheri Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Right Bank of Indus River near Aqil Village
Wrestlers in action during traditional wrestling (Mulakhara) in front of Peer Ali Muhammad Shah Kaheri Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Right Bank of Indus River near Aqil Village. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

