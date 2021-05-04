Women busy in Eid shopping from vendor stall at local market in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr celebrations, without wearing the protective face masks
APP19-040521 HYDERABAD: May 04  Women busy in Eid shopping from vendor stall at local market in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr celebrations, without wearing the protective face masks. APP photo by Farhan Khan

ALSO READ  Director General Khana Farhang Iran Mehran Sikandaryan and PTI MPA Rabia Basri in a group photo with other participants at the end of Baitul Muqdas painting competition held at Khana e Farhang Iran in connection with Int'l day of Al Quds

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR