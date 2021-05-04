Pak Army patrolling in the city during Yom-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali at court road
APP20-040521 HYDERABAD: May 04  Pak Army patrolling in the city during Yom-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali at court road. APP photo by Akram Ali

ALSO READ  Women busy in Eid shopping from vendor stall at local market in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr celebrations, without wearing the protective face masks

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR