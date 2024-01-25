Visitors watching traditional pottery and ceramic pieces displayed in Exhibition ‘Yakishime, Earth Metamorphosis’ at SBP Museum

APP08-250124 KARACHI: January 25 - Visitors watching traditional pottery and ceramic pieces displayed in Exhibition 'Yakishime, Earth Metamorphosis' at SBP Museum. APP/SDQ/MAF/TZD
KARACHI: January 25 – Governor SBP Jameel Ahmed along with Japanese CG Hattori Masaru and other diplomats visiting Traditional Pottery and Ceramic Exhibition ‘Yakishime, Earth Metamorphosis’ at SBP Museum. APP/SDQ/MAF/TZD

