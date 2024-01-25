Advisor to the Chief Minister for Labour Department Riaz Anwar and Representative of UNICEF Pakistan Abdullah Fadil in a group photo with other participants during launching ceremony of KP Child Labour Survey

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Labour Department Riaz Anwar and Representative of UNICEF Pakistan Abdullah Fadil in a group photo with other participants during launching ceremony of KP Child Labour Survey
APP07-250124 PESHAWAR: January 25 - Advisor to the Chief Minister for Labour Department Riaz Anwar and Representative of UNICEF Pakistan Abdullah Fadil in a group photo with other participants during launching ceremony of KP Child Labour Survey. APP/SYR/MAF/TZD
Advisor to the Chief Minister for Labour Department Riaz Anwar and Representative of UNICEF Pakistan Abdullah Fadil in a group photo with other participants during launching ceremony of KP Child Labour Survey
APP07-250124
PESHAWAR: January 25 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services