APP48-12 ISLAMABAD: November 12 Visitors performing traditional dance on the tunes during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz talking to media persons during his visit to Folk Festival of Pakistan 'LOK MELA' at...

A vendor spreading bubbles at his stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan 'LOK MELA' at Lok Virsa Shakarparian

An artist demonstrating her skills at her stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan 'LOK MELA' at Lok Virsa Shakarparian