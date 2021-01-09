Vendors sitting around the fire to keep them warm in a chilled weather
APP07-09 GILGIT: January 09 – Vendors sitting around the fire to keep them warm in a chilled weather. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
APP07-09

ALSO READ  Vendors displaying fresh vegetable at their stalls in Jhang Bazaar to attract the customers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR