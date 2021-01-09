Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors sitting around the fire to keep them warm in a chilled... PhotosFeature Photos Vendors sitting around the fire to keep them warm in a chilled weather Sat, 9 Jan 2021, 5:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-09 GILGIT: January 09 – Vendors sitting around the fire to keep them warm in a chilled weather. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP07-09 ALSO READ Vendors displaying fresh vegetable at their stalls in Jhang Bazaar to attract the customers RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors displaying fresh vegetable at their stalls in Jhang Bazaar to attract the customers Vendors displaying fish to attract the customers as demand increased due to cold weather at Fish Market People traveling on horse cart, despite modern means of transport. Traditional horse cart (Taanga) culture still exist in the 5000 year old city