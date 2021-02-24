Students participating in different games during Annual Sports Gala of RC School at Latifabad
APP40-240221 HYDERABAD: February 24 – Students participating in different games during Annual Sports Gala of RC School at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan

ALSO READ  Students of first year of MBBS and BDS are participating in White-Coat Receiving Ceremony at University Medical & Dental College (UMDC) The University of Faisalabad (TUF)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR