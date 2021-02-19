Students participating in cycle race competition during Inter District Schools Tournament 2021 at BISE Ground
APP10-190221 MULTAN: February 19 - Students participating in cycle race competition during Inter District Schools Tournament 2021 at BISE Ground. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP11-190221
MULTAN: February 19 – Students participating in cycle race competition during Inter District Schools Tournament 2021 at BISE Ground. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

ALSO READ  Reconstruction work is underway at the Royal Fort by the Old City

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR