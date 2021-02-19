Home Photos Students participating in cycle race competition during Inter District Schools Tournament 2021...PhotosSports PhotosStudents participating in cycle race competition during Inter District Schools Tournament 2021 at BISE Ground Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 7:11 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-190221 MULTAN: February 19 - Students participating in cycle race competition during Inter District Schools Tournament 2021 at BISE Ground. APP photo by Qasim GhauriAPP11-190221MULTAN: February 19 – Students participating in cycle race competition during Inter District Schools Tournament 2021 at BISE Ground. APP photo by Qasim GhauriALSO READ Reconstruction work is underway at the Royal Fort by the Old CityRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA beautiful view of the shrine of Hazrat Baha-ud-din Zakariya. Baha-ud-Din Zakariya died in 1268 and his mausoleum located in the city. The mausoleum...Models walking on ramp during All South Punjab Bridal Competition 2021 at Raza HallNaat Khuwan reciting Naats during a competition at Bacha Khan Degree College organized by District Youth Officer