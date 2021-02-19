Home Photos Feature Photos People walking and around the rail tracks while a train approaching may...PhotosFeature PhotosPeople walking and around the rail tracks while a train approaching may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 7:09 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-190221 PESHAWAR: February 19 - People walking and around the rail tracks while a train approaching may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Shaheryar AnjumALSO READ A view of overloaded passenger vans may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of overloaded passenger vans may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesA view of stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Jamshed Quarters areas creating problems for pedestrians and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesDespite the ban a horse driven cart plying at Srinagar Highway and needs the attention of concerned authorities