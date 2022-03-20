PhotosSports Photos Students participating in Archery competition during Sports Galla at University of Sargodha. Sun, 20 Mar 2022, 5:17 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP15-200322 SARGODHA: March 20 - Students participating in Archery competition during Sports Galla at University of Sargodha. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP15-200322 SARGODHA: APP16-200322 SARGODHA: March 20 Students are participating in shatranj competition during Sports Galla at University of Sargodha. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP17-200322 SARGODHA: March 20 Students in action in basketball match during Sports Galla at University of Sargodha. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood