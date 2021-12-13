Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the first Twenty20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at National Stadium

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the first Twenty20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at National Stadium
APP58-131221 KARACHI: December 13 - Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the first Twenty20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the first Twenty20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at National Stadium
APP58-131221 KARACHI:
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the first Twenty20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at National Stadium
APP59-131221 KARACHI: December 13 – Pakistan’s Haider Ali after plays six during first Twenty20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR