Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan congratulates each other after draw 2nd test match against Australia at National Cricket Stadium

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan congratulates each other after draw 2nd test match against Australia at National Cricket Stadium
APP90-160322 KARACHI: March 16  Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan congratulates each other after draw 2nd test match against Australia at National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan congratulates each other after draw 2nd test match against Australia at National Cricket Stadium
APP89-160322 KARACHI: March 16  Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam (C) celebrates after scoring 150 runs during final day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan congratulates each other after draw 2nd test match against Australia at National Cricket Stadium
KARACHI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR