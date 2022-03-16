Chairperson NCSW Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar meets with Ms. Teresa Amerelle, Secretary General Federation of Cuban Women

Chairperson NCSW Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar meets with Ms. Teresa Amerelle, Secretary General Federation of Cuban Women
APP87-160322 NEW YORK: March 16  Chairperson NCSW Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar meets with Ms. Teresa Amerelle, Secretary General Federation of Cuban Women. APP
Chairperson NCSW Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar meets with Ms. Teresa Amerelle, Secretary General Federation of Cuban Women
NEW YORK
Chairperson NCSW Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar meets with Ms. Teresa Amerelle, Secretary General Federation of Cuban Women
APP86-160322 NEW YORK: March 16  Chairperson NCSW Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar held bilateral meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Colombia, H.E. Marta Lucia at UN Headquarters. APP
Chairperson NCSW Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar meets with Ms. Teresa Amerelle, Secretary General Federation of Cuban Women
APP88-160322 NEW YORK: March 16  Chairperson NCSW Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar held bilateral meeting with Dr. Salma Nims, Secretary General Women Council Jordan on issue of climate change and its impacts on women. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Chairperson of the National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar addressing to a seminar on Role of Women in Local Government Sindh

Chairperson of the National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar addressing to a seminar on Role of Women in Local Government Sindh

Chairperson Alhamra Arts Council Muneeza Hashmi addresses during a ceremony in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Alhamra Arts Council

Chairperson Alhamra Arts Council Muneeza Hashmi addresses during a ceremony in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Alhamra Arts Council

Former Army Chief General Jahangir Karamat giving wining trophy to players of Sheikhu Steel / Diamond Paints during prize distribution ceremony of Major General Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup jointly sponsored by Jinnah Polo Fields and JS Bank

Former Army Chief General Jahangir Karamat giving wining trophy to players of Sheikhu Steel / Diamond Paints during prize distribution ceremony of Major General...

Chairperson & Independent Director of Board of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Dr Shamshad Akhtar addresses on the occasion of briefing by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs Mr. Khalid Mansoor

Chairperson & Independent Director of Board of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Dr Shamshad Akhtar addresses on the occasion of briefing by Special Assistant to...

A group photograph of the trophy winner players with the officials during the 21st Asian Individual Squash Championship for Men & Women organized by Pakistan Squash Federation at Mushaf Squash Complex

A group photograph of the trophy winner players with the officials during the 21st Asian Individual Squash Championship for Men & Women organized by...

Group photo of Pakistan Navy Rowing team as Champion of 35th National Rowing Championship 2021 with Assistant Chief of Naval Staff ( Training ) and members of Paksitan Rowing Federation

Group photo of Pakistan Navy Rowing team as Champion of 35th National Rowing Championship 2021 with Assistant Chief of Naval Staff ( Training )...

Vender busy in selling traditional sweet item (Gurr) at General Bus Stand Road

Vender busy in selling traditional sweet item (Gurr) at General Bus Stand Road

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick in a group photo during a programme to mark International Disability Day at National Headquarters, Pakistan Boy Scouts Association

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick in a group photo during a programme to mark International Disability Day at National Headquarters, Pakistan...

Chairperson Peace and Cultural Organization Mushaal Malik addressing seminar titled "Marking Illegal Occupation of India held at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI)

Chairperson Peace and Cultural Organization Mushaal Malik addressing seminar titled “Marking Illegal Occupation of India held at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI)

Nilofar, Haleem discuss matters pertaining to women rights in Sindh

Chairperson National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar addressing a news conference along with other members of Commission at Sindh Assembly building

Chairperson Private Educational institutions Regulatory Authority Ms Zia Batool presents first Annual Progress Report of ICT PIERA to Federal Education Secretary Ms. Farah Hamid Khan, at Federal Education Ministry

Chairperson Private Educational institutions Regulatory Authority Ms Zia Batool presents first Annual Progress Report of ICT PIERA to Federal Education Secretary Ms. Farah Hamid...

A view of General Bus Stand on the closure of inter-district transportation as precautionary measures to prevent and protect the people from COVID-19 pandemic

A view of General Bus Stand on the closure of inter-district transportation as precautionary measures to prevent and protect the people from COVID-19 pandemic