Chairperson NCSW Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar meets with Ms. Teresa Amerelle, Secretary General Federation of Cuban Women Wed, 16 Mar 2022, 10:13 PM

APP87-160322 NEW YORK: March 16 Chairperson NCSW Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar meets with Ms. Teresa Amerelle, Secretary General Federation of Cuban Women. APP

NEW YORK APP86-160322 NEW YORK: March 16 Chairperson NCSW Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar held bilateral meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Colombia, H.E. Marta Lucia at UN Headquarters. APP

APP88-160322 NEW YORK: March 16 Chairperson NCSW Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar held bilateral meeting with Dr. Salma Nims, Secretary General Women Council Jordan on issue of climate change and its impacts on women. APP