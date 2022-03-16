Nilofar Bakhtiar to meet UN Secretary General for women rights

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP):Chairperson National Commission on the Status of women( NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar to meet with UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutierres, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Secretary General of Women Council, Jordan and Secretary General of Federation of Cuban Women on gender parity at UN headquarters.

According to the press release issued on Wednesday, the purpose of the meeting on greater engagement of women in resolving climate change issue since they are majorly affected from its repercussions.

The bilateral meetings held at UN headquarters involved discussions on gender parity and women empowerment between Chairperson NCSW and first women Vice President and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Colombia H.E Marta Lucia Ramirez.

The second meeting involved Secretary General of Women Council Jordan, Dr Salma Nims and Chairperson NCSW discussing the importance of issues related to women empowerment with special emphasis on opportunities and progress of women in Islamic world.

Another meeting was held between Ms Teresa Amerelle, Secretary General of Federation of Cuban Women and Chairperson NCSW.

The focus of the meeting was cooperation between both countries on the issue of women empowerment and the need of inculcating women-sensitive legislation in the countries to ensure gender parity and women empowerment.