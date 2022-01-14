A large number of people watching traditional wrestling (Mulakhara) in front of Peer Ali Muhammad Shah Kaheri Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Right Bank of Indus River near Aqil Village

APP30-140122 LARKANA: January 14 - A large number of people watching traditional wrestling (Mulakhara) in front of Peer Ali Muhammad Shah Kaheri Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Right Bank of Indus River near Aqil Village. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP31-140122 LARKANA: January 14 – Wrestlers in action during traditional wrestling (Mulakhara) in front of Peer Ali Muhammad Shah Kaheri Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Right Bank of Indus River near Aqil Village. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

