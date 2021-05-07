Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety,... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr. Sania Nishtar receives 49 tones of dry ration, a gift for EHSAAS from the Government of UAE Fri, 7 May 2021, 7:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-070521 ISLAMABAD: May 07 - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr. Sania Nishtar receives 49 tones of dry ration, a gift for EHSAAS from the Government of UAE. APP APP40-070521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President urges workers, employers to play role in socio-economic development of country PM to launch uplift package, Ehsaas projects for GB today Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr. Sania Nishtar Reviews Ehsaas Tahafuz Pilot Operations in Holy Family Hospital... Paid Advertisements