Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of shops remained closed during lockdown for precautionary measures to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of shops remained closed during lockdown for precautionary measures to avoid spread of COVID-19 Fri, 7 May 2021, 7:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-070521 QUETTA: May 07 A view of shops remained closed during lockdown for precautionary measures to avoid spread of COVID-19. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP44-070521 ALSO READ Administration on high alert to cope with COVID-19 epidemic RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Creation of new post-COVID-19 framework needs to be prioritized: Dr. Sania ECOSOC responded to Covid with push for global equitable access to vaccines: Amb. Akram Covid-19: partial lockdown in Capital from tomorrow Paid Advertisements