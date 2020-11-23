Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Punjab CM for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Punjab CM for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing to a public gathering after Shaan Rehmat-ul-Ulameen (SAW) rally on late Sunday night Mon, 23 Nov 2020, 6:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-231120 SIALKOT: November 23 -Special Assistant to Punjab CM for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing to a public gathering after Shaan Rehmat-ul-Ulameen (SAW) rally on late Sunday night. APP Photo by Munir Butt APP32-231120 ALSO READ Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons during Shaan Rehmat-ul-Alameen Rally RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons during Shaan Rehmat-ul-Alameen Rally Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan waving hand during Shaan Rehmat-ul-Alameen Rally Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan briefing the media persons about the cabinet meeting