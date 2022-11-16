PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi will get briefing about the function and performance of Engineering Development Board Wed, 16 Nov 2022, 5:35 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP01-161122 ISLAMABAD: November 16 - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi will get briefing about the function and performance of Engineering Development Board. APP/SMR/IQJ/FHA APP01-161122 ISLAMABAD