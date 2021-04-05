Home Photos General Coverage Photos Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani addressing the media persons at Sindh Assembly... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani addressing the media persons at Sindh Assembly building Mon, 5 Apr 2021, 7:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-050421 KARACHI: April 05 - Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani addressing the media persons at Sindh Assembly building. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly Building Zulfi rejects Saeed Ghani’s allegations about WWF, EOBI Restructuring provincial system in country imperative: Fawad