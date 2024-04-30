Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with Ambassador of European Union, Dr. Riina Kionka at CM House.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with Ambassador of European Union, Dr. Riina Kionka at CM House.
APP49-300424 KARACHI: April 30 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with Ambassador of European Union, Dr. Riina Kionka at CM House.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with Ambassador of European Union, Dr. Riina Kionka at CM House.
APP49-300424
KARACHI: April 30 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services