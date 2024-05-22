JazzCash introduces payment-via-link: simplifying business transactions

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest fintech organisation, has unveiled Payment-via-Link, a feature set to simplify payments, particularly for small business owners.

With a thriving community of nearly 300,000 merchants on JazzCash, this feature is designed to streamline their transactions and enhance their overall user experience, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

“The inspiration behind Payment via Link’ stems from our pursuit of simplifying transactions for our customers,” said Aamir Aftab, Chief Product Officer, JazzCash.

“In today’s digital economy, where every second counts, there is an increasing demand for a payment method that simplifies and accelerates transactions, be it local or international,” he added.

Payment-via-Link is designed to simplify and enhance the payment experience for both businesses and customers.

This online payment method enables people to request payments from clients through personalised links that can be shared via email, SMS, or other channels.

With just a click, clients are redirected to a secure Mastercard-hosted payment page, where they can complete transactions using their preferred debit or credit cards.

The launch of Payment-via-Link marks a significant milestone in JazzCash’s journey of empowering small and home-based businesses.

The feature offers unparalleled convenience, security, and global connectivity. Instant payment reception facilitates better cash flow management, while robust encryption ensures transaction security.

The feature will be rolled out to JazzCash’s freelancer community in its next phase.

This will open doors to new markets, enabling freelancers to expand their reach and explore new revenue streams.

With a commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, JazzCash continues its legacy of introducing cutting-edge products in digital financial services.

For businesses poised to embrace the future of finance, JazzCash’s Payment-via-Link will serve as a catalyst for innovation and success.