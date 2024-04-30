Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi in a group photo with Yang Yundong, Consul General, Zhang Hao, Deputy Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, during his visit to Chinese Consulate Karachi.

Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi in a group photo with Yang Yundong, Consul General, Zhang Hao, Deputy Consul General of the People's Republic of China, during his visit to Chinese Consulate Karachi.
APP47-300424 KARACHI: April 30 – Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi in a group photo with Yang Yundong, Consul General, Zhang Hao, Deputy Consul General of the People's Republic of China, during his visit to Chinese Consulate Karachi.
Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi in a group photo with Yang Yundong, Consul General, Zhang Hao, Deputy Consul General of the People's Republic of China, during his visit to Chinese Consulate Karachi.
APP47-300424
KARACHI: April 30 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services