Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges
APP29-200522 ISLAMABAD: May 20 - Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges. APP
Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges
APP29-200522 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Communications presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Communications presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat presiding over a meeting of the Committee at Parliament House

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat presiding over a meeting of the Committee at Parliament House

Senator Irfan-Ul-Haque Siddiqui, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education & Professional Training Presiding over a meeting of the Committee at Parliament House

Senator Irfan-Ul-Haque Siddiqui, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education & Professional Training Presiding over a meeting of the Committee at Parliament House

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi offering condolences on the sad demise of the former president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at UAE Embassy

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi offering condolences on the sad demise of the former president of the...

Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal addressing the gathering at Gwadar University

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal addressing the gathering at Gwadar University

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing the Round Table on Digital Pakistan

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing the Round Table on Digital Pakistan

Labourers busy in construction work of Circular Road near Badami Bagh during development work in Provincial Capital

Labourers busy in construction work of Circular Road near Badami Bagh during development work in Provincial Capital

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Senator Seemee Ezdi, presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Senator Seemee Ezdi, presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan is chairing the 1st meeting of Census Monitoring Committee at National Census Coordination Centre (NCCC)

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan is chairing the 1st meeting of Census Monitoring Committee at National Census Coordination Centre (NCCC)

Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Chairman Senate Standing Committee On Communications presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House.

Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Chairman Senate Standing Committee On Communications presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House.