PhotosSports SARGODHA: September 07 – GOC 3 Air Defense Division Maj. Gen. Asif Mahmood Goraya awarding winning trophy during Defence Day Hockey Cup at Astroturf Hockey Stadium organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood Mon, 7 Sep 2020, 6:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-07 SARGODHA: September 07 - GOC 3 Air Defense Division Maj. Gen. Asif Mahmood Goraya awarding winning trophy during Defence Day Hockey Cup at Astroturf Hockey Stadium organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP32-07 ALSO READ SARGODHA: September 07 - Archery players showing their skills during Defence Day Hockey Cup at Astroturf Hockey Stadium organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood