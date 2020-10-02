RAWALPINDI: October 02 – A group photo of the participants of a five-day hands-on Network Security Training and Workshop at science block FJWU from September 28 to October 02, 2020, for the Women Network Engineers of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi. This workshop and training is the first training in the project “Network Security Training and Workshop across selected women Universities in Pakistan,” funded by European Union via TEIN*CC through its 4th call of Asi@connect program and granted to the department of cybersecurity and data sciences, Riphah Institute of Systems Engineering, Riphah International University, Islamabad. APP