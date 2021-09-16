Punjab Governor’s wife Begum Parveen Sarwar receiving a souvenir from the office bearers SSDO during Inter Parliamentary Exchange during her visit to Strengthening SDGs Task Force for Building Peace in Pakistan organized by the SSDO

APP77-160921 LAHORE: September 16 - Punjab Governor's wife Begum Parveen Sarwar receiving a souvenir from the office bearers SSDO during Inter Parliamentary Exchange during her visit to Strengthening SDGs Task Force for Building Peace in Pakistan organized by the SSDO. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP78-160921 LAHORE: September 16 – Punjab Governor’s wife Begum Parveen Sarwar addressing during Inter Parliamentary Exchange during her visit to Strengthening SDGs Task Force for Building Peace in Pakistan organized by the SSDO. APP photo by Rana Imran

Mission Commander during call on with ambassador of Pakistan to Algeria onboard PNS Zulfiquar

Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik addressing to Project Exhibition Ceremony organized by Institute of CS and IT at Women University

Prof. Dr. Kamal (Dean of Science WUAJK, Bagh) presents souvenir to the lead resource persons, Dr. Sajjad, Mr. Ahmed Ifthikhar and Mr Zain at the 5-day hands-on network security training and workshop organized for the faculty and women network engineers of Women University of Azad, Jammu and Kashmir, Bagh at the varsity by Riphah Institute of Systems Engineering, Riphah International University, Islamabad

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affair Ejaz Augustine presenting a souvenir to the SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan during women conference

PN Mission Commander exchanging souvenir with Governor of Hormozgan during Pakistan Navy Ship AZMAT visit to Port Bandar Abbas

DIG Police Commandant Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta presenting souvenir to Additional IG, South Punjab Capt. (Retd) Zafar Iqbal during the passing out parade ceremony of 60th Batch Recruit Class Course at Police Training Institute

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging souvenir with Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet during his visit

The head of Anti-Narcotics Police, Iran, Brigadier General Majid Karimi presenting souvenir to the Federal Minister For Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah

Begum Parveen Sarwar in a group photograph with faculty and students after Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa held in connection with Rehmatulil Alameen Week at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF)

Begum Parveen Sarwar being presented portrait prepared by fine arts students by VC Prof Dr. Rubina Farooq during inauguration ceremony of Health Camp at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF)

Begum Parveen Sarwar addressing during inauguration ceremony of Health Camp at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF)

Begum Parveen Sarwar cutting ribbon to inaugurate Health Camp at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF)

