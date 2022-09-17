Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review flood situation in the country and ongoing rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas

September 17 - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review flood situation in the country and ongoing rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas.
ISLAMABAD
September 17 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review flood situation in the country and ongoing rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas.
September 17 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review flood situation in the country and ongoing rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas.

Volunteers are distributing food packets to flood affected peoples in flood relief camp at Zubeydah Girls Collage

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being seen off at the Samarqand Airport by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdullah Aripov on the conclusion of this two-day visit to Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visiting the mausoleum of Imam Bukhari

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signing the Samarqand Declaration at the conclusion of Council of Heads of States Shanghai Cooperation Organization at Congress Centre.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin during Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of States

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the Heads of States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries at SCO-CHS Summit in Congress Centre

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing at the council of Heads of States Shanghai Cooperation Organization at Congress Centre.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with SCO leaders before heading to the SCO Council of Heads of States Hall at Congress Centre.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with SCO leaders before heading to the SCO Council of Heads of States Hall at Congress Centre

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with SCO leaders before heading to the SCO Council of Heads of States Hall at Congress Centre.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of China, H.E. Xi Jinping on the sidelines of SCO-CHS Summit.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Kazakhstan H.E. Kassym-Jormat Tokayev on the sidelines of SCO-CHS.

