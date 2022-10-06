Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with Muslim World League delegation headed by Secretary General Dr. Mohammad Abdul Karim Allisa at Prime Minister’s Office

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with Muslim World League delegation headed by Secretary General Dr. Mohammad Abdul Karim Allisa at Prime Minister's Office
APP20-061022 ISLAMABAD: October 06 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with Muslim World League delegation headed by Secretary General Dr. Mohammad Abdul Karim Allisa at Prime Minister's Office. APP
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with Muslim World League delegation headed by Secretary General Dr. Mohammad Abdul Karim Allisa at Prime Minister's Office
APP20-061022 ISLAMABAD