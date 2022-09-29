PhotosNational Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing to the ceremony in connection with World Heart Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr Thu, 29 Sep 2022, 5:43 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP25-290922 ISLAMABAD: September 29 - President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing to the ceremony in connection with World Heart Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP25-290922 ISLAMABAD: APP24-290922 ISLAMABAD: September 29 – President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing to the ceremony in connection with World Heart Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP