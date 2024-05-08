Power Minister Awais Leghari led a delegation of the Power Sector of the Government of Pakistan to meet with its Saudi Energy sector counterpart at Riyadh. The prominent leaders present in the meeting included Nassir Al-Qahtani, Assistant Minister for Electricity Affairs and Nayef Almusehel, Deputy Minister for Policies and Strategic Planning. During the meeting, both sides exchanged detailed information regarding the landscape of the power sector in their respective countries. They agreed to mutually cooperate in the future, in order to benefit each other on the basis of expertise that both countries have. Pakistan intends to enhance efficiency in its policy making processes by drawing on the experience of Saudi Arabia

APP76-080524 RIYADH: May 08 - Power Minister Awais Leghari led a delegation of the Power Sector of the Government of Pakistan to meet with its Saudi Energy sector counterpart at Riyadh. The prominent leaders present in the meeting included Nassir Al-Qahtani, Assistant Minister for Electricity Affairs and Nayef Almusehel, Deputy Minister for Policies and Strategic Planning. During the meeting, both sides exchanged detailed information regarding the landscape of the power sector in their respective countries. They agreed to mutually cooperate in the future, in order to benefit each other on the basis of expertise that both countries have. Pakistan intends to enhance efficiency in its policy making processes by drawing on the experience of Saudi Arabia. APP/TZD
